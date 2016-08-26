Jordan,Lebanon,Kuwait,Qatar,United Arab Emirates,Bahrain,Yemen,Saudi Arabia,Egypt,European Union,Switzerland,United States

Arms Trade Treaty Member Nations Flout Gun Trade Rules [FR]

26 August 2016

SwissInfo

[Translated summary: Many countries that have signed the Arms Trade Treaty continue to ignore the rules. Only Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden have been completely transparent about their trade. US, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France and Italy continue to sell arms to Egypt which translates into the torture and death of hundreds of people.] Disposer d'un traité sur le commerce des armes, c'est bien. Encore faut-il qu'il soit respecté. Pour Amnesty International, trop... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: SwissInfo

39750