New Zealand

New Zealand's Gun Owners Say Registration Won't Stop Crime

26 August 2016

Scoop (New Zealand)

Millions of Tax Payers Money Spent on Gun Registration Will Not Affect Criminals The Council of Licenced Firearms owners are disappointed at the comments suggested in Parliament to enact registration of all firearms. COLFO's Chairman Paul Clark has previously advised the Law & Order Select Committee that registration of firearms will not stop criminals using them. "People that do not own firearms must be asking how can listing a firearm on a database stop criminal use?... (GunPolicy.org)

