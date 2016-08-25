Gun Policy News
Australian Police Refuse Permit for 'Military Style' Sniper Rifle
25 August 2016
ABC News (Australia)
Canberra shooting groups are calling for a change to ACT laws that allow firearm permits to be refused based on the appearance of a gun, rather than its function. A Canberra man this week had a permit refused for a large hunting rifle as it resembles a military weapon. The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) ruled the Barrett M98B .338 Lapua Magnum bolt-action rifle met technical specifications for a permit, but too closely resembled a weapon designed for... (GunPolicy.org)
Read More: ABC News (Australia)