Australia

Australian Police Refuse Permit for 'Military Style' Sniper Rifle

25 August 2016

ABC News (Australia)

Canberra shooting groups are calling for a change to ACT laws that allow firearm permits to be refused based on the appearance of a gun, rather than its function. A Canberra man this week had a permit refused for a large hunting rifle as it resembles a military weapon. The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) ruled the Barrett M98B .338 Lapua Magnum bolt-action rifle met technical specifications for a permit, but too closely resembled a weapon designed for... (GunPolicy.org)

