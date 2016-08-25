United States,Australia

Australian Former Trade Minister Proposes Gun Levy on US

25 August 2016

Australian (Sydney)

If a President Trump rips up trade agreements and takes the US out of the World Trade Organisation, Australia and other nations should retaliate by imposing a "gun safety" levy on America matched to the level of massacres there, says former trade minister Tim Fischer. The former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister will use a speech today to warn that a Donald Trump presidency would be a disaster for world trade. "Donald Trump spells disaster not only re world... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Australian (Sydney)

39740