Australia: 'Massacre Tax' Suggested to Curb US Gun Exports

26 August 2016

Stuff (New Zealand)

Australia's former deputy prime minister, Tim Fischer, has proposed what is surely a world-first plan for shooting down the gun-loving US Republican candidate for president, Donald Trump: a "massacre tax" on US gun exports. In doing so, Fischer has also come out all guns blazing against what he calls the "lethal poison" flowing to Australia from US weapons manufacturers with the assistance of the American gun lobby and what he calls dysfunctional and corrupted US... (GunPolicy.org)

