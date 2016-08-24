Congo (DRC)

429 Guns Destroyed During Buyback Operation in Congo [FR]

24 August 2016

Radio Okapi (Kinshasa)

[Translated summary: Authorities of the province of Haut-Katanga (Congo) have destroyed 429 firearms of different calibres. These arms were recovered in three months during an on-going civilian disarming operation on which the owners were rewarded with motorcycles, bikes and other goods.] Les autorités de la province du Haut-Katanga ont détruit, mardi 23 août, environ 429 armes à feu de différents calibres, dans la cité de Kilwa, située à plus de 350 km de... (GunPolicy.org)

