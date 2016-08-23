Yemen,United Kingdom,France,Saudi Arabia,United States

France, UK, US Urged to Halt Gun Sales to Saudi Arabia

23 August 2016

France 24

As a UN conference on the arms trade kicked off in Geneva on Monday, France, Britain and the United States came under fire from NGOs for selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, which is waging a controversial campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Swiss city is hosting the second conference on the UN-backed Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which came into force in 2014 to lay out new rules governing the international arms trade. Advocacy groups are urging signatories to keep... (GunPolicy.org)

