Saudi Arabia,Yemen,United Kingdom

Oxfam Accuses UK of Being "In Denial" Over Saudi Gun Sales

24 August 2016

al Jazeera

An international aid organisation has accused British politicians of being in "denial and disarray" over the selling of arms to Saudi Arabia for potential use in the war in Yemen. Oxfam said on Tuesday that the UK was violating the International Arms Trade Treaty, which regulates the transfer of conventional arms to ensure there are no violations of international humanitarian law. "UK arms and military support are fuelling a brutal war in Yemen, harming the very... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: al Jazeera

39728