Cyprus

Hundreds of Russian and Italian Guns Found in Cyprus Port

19 August 2016

Cyprus-Mail (Cyprus)

Turkish Cypriot police discovered 645 guns, of which 318 automatic and 327 rifles, in a container about to be loaded on 'Rizokarpaso' cargo vessel in the Famagusta port, Turkish Cypriot press reported on Friday. Two hundred of the guns are Russian-made Baikals, and the rest Italian-made Benellis, Brownings, Berettas and Winchesters. The guns, press reports said, had been transported to Famagusta aboard the 'Morphou' on July 21st, and remained in a storage facility... (GunPolicy.org)

