Spain,Germany,Saudi Arabia,United Kingdom,Slovakia,Moldova,Ukraine,Egypt,Italy,France,Czech Republic,Bulgaria,United States,South Sudan,Syria,Yemen

UN: No Tolerance for States Who Flout Arms Trade Treaty

22 August 2016

Amnesty International (London)

- States Parties [countries] still engaging in unscrupulous arms transfers, putting lives and human rights at risk - More than a quarter of States Parties are yet to meet the treaty's reporting obligations - Some States Parties opting to reject public scrutiny of their arms transfers States must ensure the global Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) lives up to its promise to save lives and protect human rights from the devastating effects of the international arms trade by taking... (GunPolicy.org)

