Ukraine,South Sudan,South Korea,Singapore,Turkey,Australia,Pakistan,United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia,India,Israel,Italy,Spain,Russia,France,United Kingdom,Germany,China,United States

Killer Facts: The Scale of the Global Arms Trade, Gun Totals

22 August 2016

Amnesty International (London)

Transfers of heavy conventional weapons The top 10 exporters of conventional arms (excluding small arms/ light weapons – SALW) 2010-15 USA: US$55.006 billion Russia: US$42.404 billion China: US$9.943 billion Germany: US$ 9.467 billion France: US$ 8.932 billion UK: US$ 7.627 billion Spain: US$ 5.310 billion Italy: US$ 4.360 billion Ukraine: US$ 4.156 billion Israel: US$ 3.280 billion The top 10 importers of conventional arms (excluding SALWs) 2010-15 India:... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Amnesty International (London)

39717