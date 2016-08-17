Namibia

New Amendments to Toughen Firearm Licensing in Namibia

17 August 2016

New Era (Namibia)

Over the years Namibia has seen a steady escalation in violent crimes ranging from suicide to so-called crimes of passion that have resulted in hundreds of lives lost. Many of these incidents are attributed to the fact that too many people can too easily easily buy guns of their choice. Now proposed new amendments to the Arms and Ammunition Act are expected to make it harder to acquire a firearm license, especially small arms, like pistols. Amongst others, the new... (GunPolicy.org)

