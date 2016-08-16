Ghana

Expert Says Yet Another Gun Amnesty Will Fail in Ghana

16 August 2016

Joy Online (Ghana)

A Security Analyst says a 32-day amnesty granted by government to persons in possession of unlicensed weapons to voluntarily turn in the weapons would not yield the desired result. Dr Kwesi Aning, who is with the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Center, said just like two similar initiatives undertaken by government in the past, the current intervention will also fail. "It is not going to make any difference. What is the basis for the amnesty? The people who smuggled... (GunPolicy.org)

