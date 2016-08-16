Ghana

Ghana Launches 32-day Amnesty for Unregistered Guns

16 August 2016

Joy Online (Ghana)

In a bid to control arm possession by individuals as the country heads to the 2016 general election, the government has declared a 32- day amnesty to help retrieve all unlicensed guns in the country. The intervention which spans from August 22 to September 23 would afford Ghanaians in possession of unregistered arms to either get them registered or turn them in to the police. This decision was announced by the Interior Minister, Prosper Bani when he addressed a news... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Joy Online (Ghana)

39691