Saudi Arabia,United States

US Approves $1.15bn Military Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia

10 August 2016

Guardian, Agence France Presse

The United States has approved the possible sale to Saudi Arabia of up to 153 tanks, hundreds of machine guns and other military gear in a deal worth $1.15bn. The announcement coincided with news that Saudi-led coalition warplanes had resumed air strikes on Yemen's capital for the first time in three months, killing 14 people and shutting the airport after UN-brokered talks were suspended. Elizabeth Trudeau, a state department spokeswoman, said she was "very... (GunPolicy.org)

