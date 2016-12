Israel

Harsher Penalties for Illegal Guns Touted in Israel [FR]

8 August 2016

The Times of Israel

[Translated summary: Israel's State Attorney has recommended a sentence of three years for possessing a firearm without a licence, and from four to six years for more serious crimes related to illegal guns. Illegal firearms are very common among the Arab Israeli community and the homicide rate is 1.8 per 100,000 citizens.] Pour Shai Nitzan, les procureurs devraient insister pour des peines de prison pour les possesseurs et les vendeurs d'armes sans permis Le Procureur... (GunPolicy.org)

39660