Honduras

One Million Illegal Guns, 6,700 Seized in Honduras [ES]

4 August 2016

Radio HRN (Honduras)

[Translated summary: Honduras confiscated 6,700 firearms in the last two years, most of them from gangs. Types include AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, .45, .38 and 9 mm handguns, shotguns and handmade guns. It is estimated that the cost of the arms seized since 2014 exceeds 100 million lempiras (4.38 million USD). About 1 million illegal firearms circulate in Honduras and 400,000 are legally registered.] En lo que va del año van más de 1,400 armas de fuego incautadas lo que... (GunPolicy.org)

