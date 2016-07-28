Honduras

In Honduras, 80% of Homicides are Committed with Guns [ES]

28 July 2016

InSight Crime (Bogotá)

[Translated Summary: Firearms are used in about 80% of all the homicides in Honduras. 39,111 of 48,094 registered homicides between 2008 and 2015 were committed with a firearm. In 2014, a Comission of the Congress estimated that there were 1,000,000 firearms in circulation and 700,000 of them were owned without a licence.] Según informes, las armas de fuego son utilizadas en más del 80 por ciento de todos los homicidios en Honduras, casi el doble que el promedio... (GunPolicy.org)

