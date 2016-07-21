Guatemala

Guatemala Destroys 5,409 Seized Crime Guns [ES]

21 July 2016

Wradio (Colombia), EFE News Agency

[Translated Summary: Specialized personnel from the Guatemala's Ministry of Defence destroyed 5,409 firearms from different calibres. These had been confiscated in different criminal acts. The firearms (pistols, revolvers, assault rifles, shotguns and rifles) were cut using a circular saw.] GUATEMALA - Personal especializado del Ministerio de Defensa de Guatemala destruyó hoy 5.409 armas de fuego de distintos calibres que habían sido decomisadas en diferentes hechos... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Wradio (Colombia), EFE News Agency

