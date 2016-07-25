Israel

Israeli Company Creates Gun Lock to Prevent Unauthorized Use

25 July 2016

Times of Israel

Jerusalem-based Zore is one of a group of companies trying to make guns safer, and it has a personal reason to do so. The company, led by CEO Yonatan Zimmerman, was founded by a group of Israeli army veterans, who decided to tackle accidental deaths caused by the misuse of firearms after an army friend of theirs was shot by friendly fire. The team has developed a gun lock, Zore X, that combines a gun's original mechanism with technology to create a storage solution... (GunPolicy.org)

