Weapons of the Syrian War: Small Arms

19 July 2016

Defense One (USA)

Small arms were already plentiful in Syria before the war, thanks to years of Soviet and Russian support. More flooded in after the conflict began First use: March 18, 2011. After the Assad regime detained more than a dozen teenagers as part of its Arab Spring crackdown, protesters burned down a police headquarters in the southern city of Dara'a. In response, police fired tear gas at protesters, and then opened fire on them. Origin: Small arms were already plentiful... (GunPolicy.org)

