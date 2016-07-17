Mexico,Central America,United States,South America

USA Floods Mexico with 200,000 Illegal Guns Every Year [ES]

17 July 2016

RT (Moscow)

[Translated Summary: According to a Peruvian journalist, the abundance of firearms in any Latin American country is almost always directly proportional to its proximity to the local superpower. In 2014, over 28,000 American firearms valued at US$21.6 million entered legally to Mexico, but every year an average of 212,000 firearms enter illegally.] En América Latina se registran 76.000 muertes por año vinculadas al uso de armas de fuego. Sobre este total la mayoría... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: RT (Moscow)

39583