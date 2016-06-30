Brazil,South America,Argentina,Central America,Mexico

Handgun Trade Worth US$699 Million in Latin America [ES]

30 June 2016

Gestion (Peru)

[Translated Summary: According to a survey by a research team in Geneva, in the past year the three Latin American countries that exported most handguns were Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. The countries that imported most handguns were Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The US was the main buyer.] La encuesta de armas pequeñas del 2015 reveló cifras de los principales países latinoamericanos exportadores e importadores de armas de fuego autorizadas. La encuesta fue... (GunPolicy.org)

