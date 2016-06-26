Jordan,United States,Saudi Arabia

CIA Guns for Syrian Rebels Stolen for Jordanian Black Market

26 June 2016

New York Times

Weapons shipped into Jordan by the Central Intelligence Agency and Saudi Arabia intended for Syrian rebels have been systematically stolen by Jordanian intelligence operatives and sold to arms merchants on the black market, according to American and Jordanian officials. Some of the stolen weapons were used in a shooting in November that killed two Americans and three others at a police training facility in Amman, F.B.I. officials believe after months of investigating... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: New York Times

