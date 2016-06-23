Costa Rica

Costa Rica Aims to Curb Misuse of 25,000 Security Guns [ES]

23 June 2016

Prensa Libre (Costa Rica)

[Translated summary: A new measure by Costa Rica's Ministry of Security will make it harder for private security companies to obtain licences for purchasing firearms. This way, the Ministry hopes to prevent more than 25,000 unjustified guns from reaching the streets. 98% of homicides in Costa Rica are committed with firearms that, many of which come from private security companies.] Ya no serían entregadas con tanta facilidad a empresas de seguridad Con el propósito... (GunPolicy.org)

