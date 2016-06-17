United States,Switzerland,Qatar,Italy,United Arab Emirates,Spain,Germany,Kuwait,Israel,Croatia,Saudi Arabia,Egypt,Oman,Jordan,Iraq,Lebanon

World's Small Arms Trade Reached US$5.8 Billion in 2013

17 June 2016

The Small Arms Survey (SAS) released its annual Transfers and Transparency trade update for 2016, which reveals that the world's top and the largest of the smaller arms exporters conducted trade to the tune of $5.8bn in 2013. This represents an increase of 17 percent in small arms trade on 2012, which came in at $5bn flat. The United States alone, the world's largest arms manufacturer and exporter, exported a record breaking $1.1bn worth of small arms in 2013. In a... (GunPolicy.org)

