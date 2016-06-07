United Arab Emirates,North Korea,Iran,United States,Netherlands,United Kingdom,Germany,Italy,Saudi Arabia

Global Gun Trade Leapt 17 Percent in Aftermath of Arab Spring

7 June 2016

Deutsche Welle

Global trade in small arms hit $6 billion (5.3 billion euros) in 2013, a jump of 17 percent over the previous year, according to a non-profit arms-tracking organization, which released its results at a UN conference in New York on Monday. The report, which was produced by the Swiss-based Small Arms Survey, again found that the United States was, by far, both the largest exporter and importer of small arms and light weapons, exporting a record $1.1 billion worth of... (GunPolicy.org)

