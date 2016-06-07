Italy,United States,United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia,Germany,Switzerland,United Kingdom,Iran,North Korea

Switzerland Loses Top Slot in Gun Trade Transparency Ranking

7 June 2016

SwissInfo

For the first time since 2007, Switzerland gave up the top spot in the Small Arms Survey's latest evaluation of the most transparent small arms exporters. "Its lower score in comparison with previous years reflects less complete reporting to United Nations Comtrade [UN Commodity Trade Statistics Database] and a lack of information on licence denials," the authors said in the 2016 bulletin published on Monday. Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab... (GunPolicy.org)

