Saudi Arabia,North Korea,Iran,South Africa,Netherlands,United Kingdom,Germany,Italy,United States,United Arab Emirates

Gun Trade Still Growing at Expense of Development - Study

8 June 2016

Inter Press Service News Agency

UNITED NATIONS - A report released by The Small Arms Survey here Monday shows the alarming rate at which the trade of small arms and light weapons has been increasing. Under Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN last September, UN member states have agreed to significantly reduce illicit arms trade flows by 2030. "The Sustainable Development Agenda puts a clear emphasis on arms as one of the elements that will need to be taken into account for... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Inter Press Service News Agency

39396