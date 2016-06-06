United States,West Asia,South Asia

Gun Imports to Middle Eastern Countries Doubled - Study

6 June 2016

New York Times, Associated Press

Annual sales of small arms and light weapons to Middle Eastern countries nearly doubled in dollar terms in 2013 over the year before, as conflicts heated up across the region, according to a study released Monday. Meanwhile, the U.S. was both the biggest exporter and importer of weapons ranging from pistols and military firearms to hunting rifles, ammunition and anti-tank guns, according to the report. "Trade Update 2016: Transfers and Transparency," a study by the... (GunPolicy.org)

