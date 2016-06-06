Central America,Germany,El Salvador

El Salvador Accuses Its Own Ambassador of Gun Trafficking

6 June 2016

InSight Crime (Bogota)

Prosecutors in El Salvador have asked Congress to strip the country's ambassador to Germany and former Defense minister of immunity so they can pursue charges against him related to an alleged arms trafficking ring. The Attorney General's Office is accusing Gen. Jose Atilio Benítez of fraud, illegal possession of weapons, and illegal arms trafficking, La Prensa Grafica reported. The prosecutors alleged that Benítez ordered subordinates to fraudulently register... (GunPolicy.org)

