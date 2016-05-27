United States,South America,Central America

Latin America's Fatal Gun Addiction Fuelled by US Arms Dealers

27 May 2016

Foreign Affairs (US)

During the 1980s, El Salvador was the single largest recipient of U.S.-issued military hardware in the Western Hemisphere. All manner of weaponry—including over 32,500 M-16s and 270,000 grenades—seeped into the country from 1980 to 1993. Most of it was destined for the military-led government so that it could wage a vicious war against the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, or FMNL. Although the armed conflict officially ended in 1992, the guns, grenades,... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Foreign Affairs (US)

39341