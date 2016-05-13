Cyprus

Gun Sellers Want Harsher Penalties for Poachers in Cyprus

13 May 2016

Cyprus Mail

The gun sellers' association has called for legislation with harsher penalties for poachers, saying that registered hunters have nothing to do with illegal actions reported in recent days, including the killings of the protected moufflon. In an announcement, the gun sellers expressed their concern on the rise of "serious poaching incidents" and referred to Game Service data suggesting there has been an increase in the poaching of moufflon, while the number of the... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Cyprus Mail

39267