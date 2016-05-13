Gun Policy News
Gun Sellers Want Harsher Penalties for Poachers in Cyprus
13 May 2016
Cyprus Mail
The gun sellers' association has called for legislation with harsher penalties for poachers, saying that registered hunters have nothing to do with illegal actions reported in recent days, including the killings of the protected moufflon. In an announcement, the gun sellers expressed their concern on the rise of "serious poaching incidents" and referred to Game Service data suggesting there has been an increase in the poaching of moufflon, while the number of the... (GunPolicy.org)