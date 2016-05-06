Find Gun Policy Facts

Armed violence prevention, gun control laws and the small arms trade:

Gun Policy News

Belgium,Saudi Arabia

Belgium Main EU Exporter of Guns to Middle East [FR]

6 May 2016

Sud Info (Belgium)

[Translated summary: A report from the EU on firearm exports indicates that Belgium was, in 2014, the largest European exporter of firearms and the second largest exporter of ammunition to the Middle East, specially Saudi Arabia. The country exported 259,9 million Euros worth of firearms and 187,9 million Euros in ammunition during 2014.] Ce classement ressort du rapport annuel de l'Union européenne sur les exportations d'armes. Officiellement, la Belgique se situe... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Sud Info (Belgium)

39260

Read More Global Gun Policy News


Armed violence, firearm law and gun control