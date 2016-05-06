Belgium,Saudi Arabia

Belgium Main EU Exporter of Guns to Middle East [FR]

6 May 2016

Sud Info (Belgium)

[Translated summary: A report from the EU on firearm exports indicates that Belgium was, in 2014, the largest European exporter of firearms and the second largest exporter of ammunition to the Middle East, specially Saudi Arabia. The country exported 259,9 million Euros worth of firearms and 187,9 million Euros in ammunition during 2014.] Ce classement ressort du rapport annuel de l'Union européenne sur les exportations d'armes. Officiellement, la Belgique se situe... (GunPolicy.org)

