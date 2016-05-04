Israel

Gun Controls to Be Loosened in Israel, Says Minister

4 May 2016

Jerusalem Post

Gun controls will soon be loosened to allow more trained civilians to carry firearms, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan wrote in a letter to MK Amir Ohana Wednesday. "In order to strengthen the security of Israeli citizens and their feeling of security in public spaces, I instructed that there be a controlled broadening of the existing criteria to give permits to carry a firearm, in a way that will allow trained civilians, primarily those who were in security... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Jerusalem Post

39223