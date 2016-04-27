South Africa,Israel,Switzerland,Japan,Australia,United Kingdom,Sweden,United States

Americans Face Extreme Difficulty Exporting Their Guns

27 April 2016

Wall Street Journal, Blog

When American Tom Heberlein tried to import his firearms to Sweden, he got as far as his transfer in the U.K. before it started to become complicated. There, despite having the correct paperwork, a U.K. customs official said: "You can't have these guns." And thus began Mr. Heberlein's global gun education. Although Mr. Heberlein did, after a lot of negotiation, finally get his guns through U.K. customs and in to Sweden, the entire experience created a hassle he hadn't... (GunPolicy.org)

