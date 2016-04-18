Panama

Panama Gun Owners Say Import Ban Incites Smuggling [ES]

18 April 2016

Telemetro (Panama)

[Translated summary: The Panama Firearm Owners Association claims that the current firearm import ban encourages smuggling. They say that after five years of the ban, illegal firearms are still being seized in the streets, even military weapons.] A dos meses para que culmine la prórroga que ordenó el Ministerio de Seguridad para la suspensión de importación de armas de fuego, la Asociación de Propietarios expresó este lunes, una vez más su malestar por esta... (GunPolicy.org)

