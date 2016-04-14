El Salvador

Should El Salvador Give Out Guns to Fight Crime? [ES]

14 April 2016

La Prensa Gráfica (El Salvador)

[Translated summary: El Salvador's Secretary of Communications for the President sparked controversy when he suggested giving guns to civilians to defend themselves. Social and analyst organisations agreed that each community could organise its own safety, but disapproved of arming citizens.] Organizaciones sociales y analistas muestran su aceptación de que las comunidades organicen sus propias medidas de seguridad, junto a la PNC. Pero sin armas. La controversia... (GunPolicy.org)

