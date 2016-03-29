Gun Policy News
Central America,Venezuela,Mexico,South America,Honduras,El Salvador
Different Approach to Reduce Violence in Latin America
29 March 2016
Americas Quarterly, Opinion
Reducing violence is not about controlling violent neighborhoods or even about controlling violent people. It is about inducing people to control themselves. That's it. The best policing comes when no police are required. The question is how to achieve this in Latin America, the most violent region in the world and home to countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela, each with homicide rates similar to war zones. The answer may be unsettling. Many instances of... (GunPolicy.org)