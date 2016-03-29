Central America,Venezuela,Mexico,South America,Honduras,El Salvador

Different Approach to Reduce Violence in Latin America

29 March 2016

Americas Quarterly, Opinion

Reducing violence is not about controlling violent neighborhoods or even about controlling violent people. It is about inducing people to control themselves. That's it. The best policing comes when no police are required. The question is how to achieve this in Latin America, the most violent region in the world and home to countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela, each with homicide rates similar to war zones. The answer may be unsettling. Many instances of... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Americas Quarterly

39021