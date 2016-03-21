El Salvador

Gang Members Linked to 26% of El Salvador Homicides

21 March 2016

Insight Crime

Just over 26 percent of people convicted of murder in El Salvador in 2015 were gang members, according to new statistics that undermine the government's assertions about what is driving violence in the country. According to Public Ministry figures obtained by EFE, a total of 739 people were convicted of murder in 2015, 650 of them on aggravated charges. Of these, 193 people, were recognized as gang members, of which 172 were convicted of aggravated homicide. In... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Insight Crime

38982