United Kingdom,Thailand,Philippines,Finland,Honduras,Mexico,United States

US Gun Smugglers Illegally Sent Firearms to 46 Countries

16 March 2016

Washington Post

Arms trafficking from within the United States, long thought to be relegated to gun-running for Mexican drug cartels, is far more extensive than previously thought, according to a new report by a weapons research group released Wednesday. The report, published by the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, examines more than 150 court cases involving arms trafficking from within the United States from 2010-2015. Spanning 46 countries and six continents, the report details... (GunPolicy.org)

