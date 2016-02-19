Honduras

What's Behind Honduras' 30% Drop in Murder Rates?

19 February 2016

InSight Crime (Bogota)

Honduras' homicide rate has reportedly fallen by 30 percent over the past four years, but there are worrying signs organized crime violence remains widespread in this Central American nation. Honduras' murder rate went from 86.5 per 100,000 residents in 2011 to 60.0 per 100,000 residents in 2015, representing a 30.6 percent decrease, according to statistics recently presented by the National Autonomous University of Honduras (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: InSight Crime (Bogota)

38899